BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A career fair will be taking place in Buffalo next month.

On December 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., job seekers can go to The Buffalo Grand Hotel to meet employers.

The Buffalo Grand Hotel is located at 120 Church St.

Hundreds of job opportunities will be available, and attendees have the opportunity to get hired while there.

More information can be found by calling (877) 561-5627, emailing contact@ncfairs.com or going to this website.