BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spectrum is partnering with the Delavan-Grider Community Center to host a job fair showcasing current job openings with Spectrum.

The job fair will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Delavan-Grider Community Center. Current job openings are in the Field of Operations and Customer Service departments.

The job fair features workshops on resume writing, job interview tips, a free professional dress attire giveaway, information on the bus pass program offered by Gerard Place, and the opportunity for on-site interviews.

Additionally, a $5,000 donation will be highlighted. It’s going towards supporting a new online job search training program at the center.

The job fair will also feature guest speakers Mayor Byron Brown, Delavan Grider Community Center Executive Director Candace Moppins and Charter Communications’ Senior Director of Government Affairs Mark Meyerhofer.