BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of employment opportunities will be presented at a neighborhood job fair set to take place in Buffalo this Thursday.

As long as the weather holds up, the job fair will be at JFK Park (114 Hickory St.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, it will take place at the JFK Recreational Center.

At the fair, there will be on-site hiring and interviewing, opportunities for resume preparation, and more information on education and trade schools.