Joey Chestnut returning to compete at National Chicken Wing Festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Joey Chestnut, a champion chicken wing eater, will make his in-person return to the National Chicken Wing Festival to compete in the annual National Wing-Eating Championship at Highmark Stadium.

Major League Eating announced all eyes are on Chestnut in the 12-minute all-you-can-eat contest.

Officials will weigh the wings before and after the contest. MLE says over the weekend, two championship titles and a total of $5,000 in cash prizes are at stake.

The wing eating contest will take place Sunday, September 5, at 5 p.m.

According to MLE, Chestnut will compete alongside eaters such as Gideon Oji, Miki Sudo, and Nick Wehry in the Buffet Bowl on Saturday as well.

The Buffet Bowl is a “first-to-finish” contest. MLE says competitors will be in a race to finish a five-pound bowl of food that features staples of Buffalo food.

You can catch that contest Saturday, September 4, at 6 p.m.

“This year’s event will go down in history as an example of resilience and resolve,” Major League Eating Chairman George Shea said. “Buffalo is the only place to be on Labor Day, especially if you love chicken wings.”