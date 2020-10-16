Jon Bon Jovi claims he’s never coming back to Buffalo in GQ interview

Jon Bon Jovi poses for a portrait in New York on Sept. 23, 2020 to promote his new album “2020”. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a new interview with GQ, Jon Bon Jovi says he’s never coming back to Buffalo.

The wide range of topics cover Bon Jovi’s beliefs on politics and the state of the world, and that time he considered buying the Bills back in 2014.

“Allegedly Trump had also been interested in buying the Bills, but he knew he would be unable to outbid Bon Jovi and his Toronto-based partners, so he hired Republican operative Michael Caputo – who has previously worked as a political consultant for Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir Putin – and they incited a grassroots campaign to turn the people of Buffalo against him,” the GQ article says.

Rumors had been in the air that Bon Jovi was planning to move the team to Canada, but according to the interview, he denies this.

Ultimately, Terry and Kim Pegula ended up as the owners of the Bills.

Bon Jovi’s still sour over how it all turned out, apparently, saying ““I won’t ever go back to the city of Buffalo” and “You will never see my face in Buffalo ever. I have knocked it off the map” in the GQ interview.

