Jon Feliciano pays it forward with back to school backpack giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fresh off Friday night’s preseason win, Buffalo Bill Jon Feliciano is helping get kids ready for school.

Saturday afternoon, the Pro Bowler partnered with the Belle Center for a backpack and school supply giveaway.

Felicano says he went through some tough times as a kid and now he wants to try to pay it forward.

“I mean giving back to the community is a big thing in my life. Growing up I had my challenges and a lot of people helped me. So I feel like it’s my obligation to give back and do the same for people who don’t have much,” Feliciano said.

500 prefilled backpacks were given away.

26 Shirts, Facet Wealth and Firestarter also helped make this event possible.