Joseph Conti going to jail for violating an order of protection and probation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Joseph Conti will spend a year in jail for violating probation and an order of protection Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced Thursday.

Conti admitted to blocking the driver’s side door of his estranged wife’s vehicle with his body last June at 9:50 a.m. while she tried to go to church, and knowingly violated a non-offensive conduct order of protection.

Officials say he refused to leave, and she drove away after becoming fearful.

At the time of the incident, Conti was on probation after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide for causing a fire in his home in January 2018, killing his son.

He admitted to violating the terms of probation. Conti’s probation violation sentencing will be in February 2020.

Conti pleaded guilty to criminal contempt in December last year.

The judge issued a no-contact order of protection, on behalf of his estranged wife, as part of his sentence.