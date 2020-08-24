Josh Allen, local golf ball company team up to raise money for Oishei

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo-based golf ball company is teaming up with Bills quarterback Josh Allen to raise money for Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Introducing the Josh Allen Mafia ball, OnCore Golf says a portion of the proceeds from sales will support the medical facility.

“In addition to the great products and technologies that OnCore has brought to the game of golf, I was impressed with their commitment to giving back – to charitable organizations, to junior golf programs, and other worthy causes and initiatives,” Allen said. “The company’s personality really resonated with me, made me want to be a part of the team and help them continue to grow while also working to make as large of an impact on this city as possible.”

If you’d like to purchase a Josh Allen Mafia ball, click or tap here.

