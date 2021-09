(WIVB) — A magazine cover that will make Bills Mafia wanna shout.

Two team favorites are on the cover of the latest Sports Illustrated Kids issue.

QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs are “cheesing” for the BFF issue of the kids mag, with the caption “these Bills buddies have Buffalo dreaming big!”

The Tweet with the cover announcement already has hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes.