BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You might’ve made Josh’s Jaqs or JA’s 17 Coffee part of your grocery shopping list in the last couple of months. And if you have, you’ve helped raise money for Oishei Children’s Hospital.
Kara Sayers, the digital marketing manager for PLB Sports & Entertainment, joined us on Wake Up! Wednesday morning to share just how much has been raised so far.
Sales of the medium roast coffee and the Fruit Loops-like cereal have generated $100,000 for the hospital, Sayers announced.
Interested in trying either for yourself? You can purchase the cereal or the coffee here.
