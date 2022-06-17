BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A warm-weather tradition returned to Delaware Park in Buffalo Thursday. Almost 6,000 people laced up to run in the JP Morgan Corporate Challenge.

This was the first in-person race in three years. Workers from 206 different companies competed in the 3-and-a-half-mile race.

For this year’s run in Buffalo, the JP Morgan Chase Foundation will make a donation to the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center.

“We are extremely happy, proud and grateful to be recipients of part of the funds for the JP Morgan Corporate race today here in Delaware Park, it means that we’re not forgotten,” said Emil Bandriwsky, president, Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center.

The return of in-person running also meant the return of post-race celebrations at more than 150 tents throughout the park.

This marks the 46th year for the Corporate Challenge and the 40th year for the race here in Buffalo.