BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge is coming back to Buffalo this year — an event organizers say has “now been three years in the making.”

This year’s race, the 40th in all, will take place June 16th at Delaware Park. And for this, it will be in-person only.

Company registration for the 3.5-mile run will open on March 16. Those who are interested can sign up here. The fee is $38 per person.

Businesses must have at least four people running to qualify. In the last race, which took place pre-pandemic in 2019, there were more than 13,000 entrants from 427 companies.

This year, entrants will have the option to register as non-binary and be eligible to score in a company’s mixed team results.

Anyone with questions regarding registration can call (716) 566-9916 or email buffalo@corpchallenge.jpmorgan.com.