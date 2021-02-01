Judge: Buffalo schools to stay open; BTF, BPS to appear in court again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least for now, schools in Buffalo will be staying open after a State Supreme Court Judge blocked the teachers union’s efforts on Monday afternoon.
“This afternoon, State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo denied the head of the Buffalo Teachers Federation’s request for a temporary restraining order to block the reopening of all of our schools. Both the BPS and BTF have been asked to appear again before Judge Colaiacovo on Friday of this week to present facts and testimony regarding the District’s decision to reopen at this time.”Nathaniel Kuzma, Buffalo Public Schools General Counsel
MORE | See the judge’s decision here.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.