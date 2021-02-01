Judge: Buffalo schools to stay open; BTF, BPS to appear in court again

Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB)– Director of Public Affairs at the National Shooting and Sports Foundation Mark Oliva said gun sales in 2020 surpassed previous records.

“We had 21 million background checks for a sale of a firearm that is by far the strongest year we have ever had on record. The previous record before 2020 was 15.7 million background checks for the sale of a firearm,” Oliva said.