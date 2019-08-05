Judge denies Attorney Stephen Barnes attempt to stop Law Offices of Anna Marie Cellino from marketing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Law Offices of Anna Marie Cellino announced a judge in Rochester dismissed Stephen Barnes attempt to temporarily block the Cellino firm from using its name and advertising its services today.

According to the firm, U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth Wolford ruled Barnes did not have proper standing to bring an action of this sort. Wolford also said Barnes’ action against the firm was moot due to them voluntarily changing their name.

Barnes can continue to pursue his case in state Supreme Court in Buffalo before Justice Deborah Chimes.

“We are obviously pleased with the court’s position today, we also believe because we voluntarily changed our firm’s name, phone number and advertising, so there is no possibility of confusion with any other law firm, this whole effort is baseless. Our firm is prospering, and we are concentrating on our clients,” says the Cellino family.

The Law Offices of Anna Marie Cellino can operate as the firm has been since the name change on June 21.