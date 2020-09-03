Judge denies BTF’s request for temporary restraining order to keep teachers home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo teachers have lost the first round of their fight to stop the school district from requiring them to go into school buildings to do their jobs.

A state judge denied the Buffalo Teachers Federation’s request for a temporary restraining order which would allow teachers to work from home instead.

The Buffalo schools are starting the school year with 100% remote learning.

The matter returns to court on September 21.

Buffalo Schools tweeted in response to Judge Sedita’s decision saying: