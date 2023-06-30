BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A New York State Supreme Court Judge has ruled that those who received speeding tickets in school zones may be able to be included in a class-action lawsuit.

In the June 20 ruling, State Supreme Court Judge Henry Nowak ruled that anyone who received a speeding ticket with a pay or plea “due date” on or before November 19, 2020 would be part of the class-action lawsuit.

In the fall of 2020, the City of Buffalo launched a program to ticket drivers driving over 25 miles per hour in new 15 mile per hour limits in school zones using cameras. The program continued through 2021 and was eventually ended in July 2021.

The initial lawsuit, filed by attorney Kevin Stocker, claimed that there was a lack of notice for drivers entering the school zones, the zones were operated at improper locations, cameras and other equipment malfunctioned, and there were errors on the tickets issued.