BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday, a judge threw out a disorderly conduct charge against a man who was highly visible during local protests in the spring and summer of 2020 following the death of George Floyd.

Myles Carter was charged after being arrested on the city’s East Side during a protest. Carter said he was peacefully protesting on Bailey Avenue when Buffalo Police officers rushed up and tackled him. The incident happened as Carter was speaking with a News 4 videographer with his back to the police line.

The video was played during Monday’s court hearing and can be seen above.