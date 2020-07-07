Judge upholds decision that woman accused of driving through police during protest should be released

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A federal judge has upheld a lower decision that Deyanna Davis, the woman accused of hitting three law enforcement officers with a vehicle during a protest on Bailey Ave., should be released on bond.

Davis is also facing state charges in connection with the incident. In that case, a judge set bail at $200,000.

Officials tell us if bond/bail are posted, Davis’ release will be predicated on several conditions including one which says she cannot drive without permission from probation officers.

