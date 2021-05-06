Juiced up: The Juicery in Delaware Park reopens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Juicery in Delaware Park is back. Wednesday was opening day.

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy announced the kiosk will open under new management.

Aside from bringing back the classic, the shop plans on introducing live music to the park this summer. The owners tell us they’re here to serve the people.

“It was an eye sore, we’re here, we’re dedicated, and we’re open,” said Angelo Canna.

“It certainly is a landmark for people who frequent Delaware Park. As you enter Delaware Park, this is the first thing you see. It’s a great place where people can stop and refresh themselves. its kind of an iconic thing in the Olmsted Park system,” added Aaron Siegel.

The Juicery will be open from dawn to dusk, seven days a week.