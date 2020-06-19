Juneteenth celebrated in Buffalo and Amherst

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Juneteenth is being celebrated on Friday, and both Buffalo and Amherst plan to make it a public holiday next year.

The annual celebration observes the end of slavery in the United States and highlights African-American achievements.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared Juneteenth a state holiday through an executive order, and he is seeking to make it an official state holiday by this time next year.

On Friday night, Buffalo City Hall and other landmarks will be lit in red, black and green to commemorate the holiday.

“I am pleased to announce that June 19th will be a holiday for City employees, beginning

in 2021,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “June 19th, also known as Juneteenth, is the celebration of the final freeing of slaves two years after emancipation. Buffalo has had one of the largest Juneteenth celebrations in the country and I am proud to honor the significance of this important day. We will use this day to focus on the urgent work that has to be done to wipe out racial injustice in our City and nation. While we celebrate freedom from enslavement on this joyous occasion, we must continue to push for racial equity, not just for one day, but for 365 days a year.”

Buffalo’s Juneteenth Festival, which is digital this year, runs from June 13-21 this year.

The Town of Amherst says that starting next year, town offices and facilities will be closed to the public in order to observe the holiday.