Juneteenth Festival will happen online

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Juneteenth of Buffalo, Inc. is preparing to launch its first virtual festival.

While most of Western New York’s annual summer events have been canceled or postponed, Juneteenth organizers will hold the 45th consecutive festival online.

Organizers say their team of volunteers worked collectively to gather content that will be shown across various social media platforms.

Starting Thursday at 5 p.m., and then Saturday and Sunday, June 13 and 14, organizers ask families to grab their favorite dish, gather, and go online to enjoy the festival.

Below is a list of the events:

Area Event Start Time PRAYER, PRAISE, AND WORSHIP Prayer Warriors; Praise Service; a Worship Experience 10:30 a.m. PARADE Artists, Organizations, and Community 11:00 a.m. HISTORY “Free and Clear: the Evolution of Juneteenth”, 1976-2020; Underground Railroad; Maafa Memorial (June 21, 2020) 11:30 a.m. ELDERS’ GRIOT VILLAGE “If Not for You, Where Would We Be?” — Posthumous salutes to this year’s Grand Marshals 12:00 p.m. HEALTH Buffalo Board of Ed.’s Office of Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Teaching (CLRI) “Pandemic Town Hall”; Chef Michelle foster 12:30 p.m. EDUTAINMENT DJ Ras Muata; Timeis Athand; Danielle Byrd; Peachez Williams; Swayne “Radio” Martin; Vonetta T. Rhodes; Celeste Lawson; LaDi NaFi Selah; Jimmie Byrd; Lyntressa Atkinson; Marz O Ngee; Kenyada Davis; Fyah Star; Goodne$$, 1:00 p.m. ARTS & CULTURE STAGE African American Cultural Center; Vocal Artists: Airan Taylor; Dawna Durham; Dejuaine “D Mott” Motley; Delainey Daniels; NiYah Peace; Eric Jones; Fragrance of Yah; Henri Star; Ignite Reggae Band; Robert Anderson; Warrior King; YouKonDe; Poets and Spoken Word Artists: Jillian Hanesworth; Millie Rae; Trueletta Williams; Devotion T. Satchell; Taharka Odinga, 1:30 p.m. SOCIAL JUSTICE Prof. Gloria Brown-Marshall; Dr. Arikoma Chihombori Quao; Dr. Fatima Morrell SPORTS & RECREATION G.I.R.L.S. Sports Foundation 2:00 p.m. BOOK SHARING/CHILDREN’S Chess, Children’s Storytelling, At-Home Activities 2:30 p.m. BUFFALO BOARD OF EDUCATION ARTS PROJECT African Heritage Chalk Walk, Craftmaking 3:00 p.m. YOUTH Yoga, History Lesson 3:30 p.m. ENTERTAINMENT Adam Hawley; The Unity Band; Trigger & the Sermon; The Old School B Boys 4:00 p.m.

The events can be viewed through Juneteenth of Buffalo’s Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

