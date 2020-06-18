Juneteenth will be holiday for all City of Buffalo employees starting in 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Brown announced he is making Juneteenth a holiday for all City of Buffalo employees beginning next year.

The mayor says we must continue to work together to end racial injustice for not just one day, but 365 days a year.

“Buffalo is home to one of the nation’s largest Juneteenth celebrations. I am proud to make June 19th a holiday for all City employees beginning in 2021,” Brown said. “This day commemorates the end of slavery and is also a time to focus on advancing racial equity in our city and nation.”

