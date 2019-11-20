Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of stabbing another man in the chest with a knife

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A jury has found a Buffalo man guilty of attempted murder for attacking a man with a knife.

The jury found 32-year-old Daniel Cain guilty on an attempted murder charge nearly five hours after deliberation, following a one-week trial.

Cain and the victim were in a verbal altercation at his home on Howlett Street on March 9 at 12:41 a.m.

Officials say the victim went outside to call for a ride home, and when he returned, Cain stabbed him in the chest.

As the victim turned away, attempting to leave, Cain stabbed him again in the head, back, and right arm.

Erie County DA John Flynn says Cain turned the knife on himself, causing self-inflicted injuries to his neck and chest.

Two people witnessed the crime and ran from the house, one calling 911 to report the incident. Cain also called 911, according to the DA’s Office.

The victim spent a week at ECMC, receiving immediate life-saving surgery for the injury to his heart. He’s since had multiple surgeries for various injuries related to the incident.

Cain remains in the custody of Buffalo Police at ECMC, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on December 20, at 9:30 a.m. and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Cain is remains held without bail.