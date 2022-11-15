BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Did hearing a Christmas classic cause you to groan when the radio stations flipped over to holiday tunes this month?

Well, you’re not alone. More than 60 percent of News 4 viewers polled in this past week’s #Just4Fun poll agree that it’s too early for Christmas music.

But for plenty of others, Bing Crosby and Burl Ives have come back at the perfect time. What does our Wake Up! crew think? They shared their thoughts in the video above.

See the poll results below, and make sure to vote in this week’s #Just4Fun poll on Twitter, where we asked if you’ve begun your holiday shopping yet.

#Just4Fun, we want to know…



Is it too early for Christmas music? 🎼🎅 — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) November 8, 2022

