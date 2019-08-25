Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg visits UB

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was on Monday awarded an honorary degree from SUNY on a visit to the University at Buffalo.

Her visit comes days after the Supreme Court announced that Justice Ginsburg underwent treatment for a malignant tumor on her pancreas in July.

Bader Ginsburg acknowledged her fans and admirers and remarked on the journey to the nation’s highest court.

“It was beyond my imagination that I would one day become the ‘Notorious RBG,'” she said to applause. “I am now 86 years-old, yet people of all ages want to take their picture of me. Amazing.”