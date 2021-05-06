Justin Bieber’s Buffalo tour date rescheduled for May 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Justin Bieber’s world tour has been rescheduled — the pop star is scheduled to take the stage in Buffalo in May 2022, KeyBank Center announced Thursday.

Bieber’s “Justice World Tour” stop in Buffalo had initially been pushed back to July 2021. Now, fans will have to wait until May 14, 2022, to catch the show.

Officials with the world tour say the tour was postponed until next year because of varying COVID-19 restrictions across the United States. The 2022 tour dates include seven new arena shows, totaling 52 tour dates.

Tickets for the rescheduled date will be honored and all previous ticketholders should receive an email with options for holders that can’t attend the new dates.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” said Justin Bieber. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

For ticket availability, click here.

See the rescheduled dates below: (***On Sale Soon)

Tour Dates Cities Venues Friday, February 18, 2022 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena Sunday, February 20, 2022 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Inglewood, CA The Forum Saturday, February 26, 2022 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome Monday, February 28, 2022 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose Wednesday, March 2, 2022 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose Friday, March 4, 2022 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Monday, March 7, 2022 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center Friday, March 11, 2022 Portland, OR MODA Center Sunday, March 13, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Home Energy Arena Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Denver, CO Ball Arena Friday, March 18, 2022 Tulsa, OK BOK Center Monday, March 21, 2022 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Friday, March 25, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Monday, March 28, 2022 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Montreal, QC Bell Centre Thursday, March 31, 2022 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Friday, April 1, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Monday, April 4, 2022 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Thursday, April 7, 2022 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena*** Saturday, April 9, 2022 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Monday, April 11, 2022 Orlando, FL Amway Center*** Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center*** Thursday, April 21, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse*** Sunday, April 24, 2022 DesMoines, IA Wells Fargo Arena*** Monday, April 25, 2022 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Austin, TX Moody Center*** Friday, April 29, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center Sunday, May 1, 2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center Friday, May 6, 2022 Minneapolis, MN Target Center Monday, May 9, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center Thursday, May 12, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena Saturday, May 14, 2022 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center Monday, May 16, 2022 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Sunday, June 5, 2022 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Friday, June 10, 2022 Washington DC Capital One Arena Monday, June 13, 2022 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Tuesday, June 14, 2022 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Thursday, June 16, 2022 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Saturday, June 18, 2022 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena*** Monday, June 20, 2022 Boston, MA TD Garden Friday, June 24, 2022 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater AEG