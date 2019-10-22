K-9 helps Buffalo police locate attempted robbery suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they have arrested the suspect in an attempted bank robbery on Bailey Ave.

Police say that Monday morning around 9:30 a.m., Lance Malone, 42, entered the bank and handed a note to a teller, demanding money.

Malone then fled the scene in a black SUV, police say.

Utilizing the city’s surveillance camera system, officers were able to track Malone to a home in north Buffalo.

Both Lt. Elizabeth Baker and K-9 Paddy entered the house, giving warnings to anyone inside.

After searching around the residence, the K-9 was able to locate Malone in a closet, hiding in the dark, under many pieces of clothing.

Malone was then taken into custody without incident and charged with first-degree robbery.