BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officer Bauer and K9 Cairo of the Buffalo Police Department’s A-District are being recognized for their role in tracking down the person responsible for the armed robbery of the Tim Horton’s on Bailey Avenue.

Police say Cairo and Bauer located Matthew Dillon, who ran through multiple yards with many fences after leaving the scene.

Bauer used the direction of travel that K9 Cairo was tracking. Moments later, Dillon was located and apprehended by officers.