Kaleida expands visitation policy for non-COVID adult patients

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kaleida Health announced today it’s expanding visiting hours in non-COVID adult inpatient units at Buffalo General/Gates Vascular, and Millard Fillmore Suburban.

Officials also tell News 4 Kaleida will now allow two support persons per day for non-COVID adult inpatients at both facilities starting today.

Masks are still required to be worn at all times while inside Kaleida facilities regardless of vaccination status, officials say.

Below is the expanded hours for each facility:

Buffalo General/Gates Vascular

Non-COVID units: 1-7 p.m.

Millard Fillmore Suburban

3rd floor (3 East and 3 West): 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

2nd floor (2 East, 2 North): 12-4 p.m.

2nd floor (2 Southeast, 2 Southwest): 2-6 p.m.

Kaleida says while visitation for adults in COVID units is still not permitted, staff will coordinate COVID unit visitation with patient’s families in circumstances deemed medically necessary or in end-of-life.

For more information, click here.