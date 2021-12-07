Kaleida fires 100 unvaccinated workers who claimed religious exemption

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kaleida Health has fired 100 unvaccinated workers who previously were able to get by the vaccine mandate with a religious exemption.

These workers had until Sunday to get the shot.

Kaleida officials say they are now postponing inpatient elective surgeries deemed non-essential at Buffalo General Medical Center and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

“We continue to consult with our physician leadership as well as surgical leadership teams to manage the number of elective inpatient surgeries on a daily basis that require an overnight stay,” Dr. Michael Mineo, chief medical officer for Buffalo General Medical Center and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, says. “This will ensure that, as a health system, we are appropriately managing patient care and community need amid this current surge in COVID-19 cases.”