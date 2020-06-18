Kaleida Health allowing limited visitation starting Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kaleida Health employees were notified of the updated limited visitation policy that will take effect on Friday.

Officials tell News 4 it’s implemented the following visitation policies at all sites but does not apply to those seeking treatment.

Some key points for visitation include not visiting if you are ill, visitors must be 18 or older, there’s one visitor permitted at any given time for non-COVID adult patients on inpatient units, and visits cannot exceed four hours.

Additionally, no visitors are permitted for adult patients on COVID inpatient units and at Kaleida’s nursing facilities, except in end-of-life or palliative care cases.

Kaleida Health says visitors will be given a face mask when entering one of its facilities and must wear it the entire time they are inside.

Officials also ask visitors to wash hands with soap and water and use sanitizer frequently, especially before and after entering a patient’s room.

Visiting hours at Buffalo General/Gates Vascular, Millard Fillmore Suburban, and DeGraff will be from 3 to 7 p.m. daily.

At Oishei Children’s Hospital, visiting hours are 24/7 for maternity patients at Millard Suburban.

To read the full policy, you can visit Kaleida Health’s website.

