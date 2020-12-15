Kaleida Health begins vaccinating employees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kaleida Health received its first COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.
Kaleida’s first frontline healthcare worker to receive the vaccine was Shawn Covell — a critical care nurse in the intensive care unit of Buffalo General Medical Center. The vaccine was administered by Laura Goetz, who serves as a nurse in Employee Health at the hospital.
Vaccinations for other nurses, as well as physicians and staff in Kaleida’s high risk areas followed during the afternoon.
Kaleida says that vaccination will be voluntary. Vaccines will first be offered to employees, providers and residents in the hospital system’s high-risk areas. People working in other areas of the hospital will be able to get vaccinated next.
As a reminder, getting vaccinated is a two-part process. Second doses will be administered 21 days after the first ones.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is 95 percent effective. Severe adverse reactions occur in 0.0-4.6 percent of people who receive it.
Here is a list showing how many COVID-19 patients are at Kaleida Health hospitals, as of Monday at 1 p.m:
BUFFALO GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Inpatients: 114 confirmed cases currently in-house (27 in ICU, 87 in medical unit)
- 23 patients in-house that are under investigation
- 104 additional patients were tested but are negative
MILLARD FILLMORE SUBURBAN HOSPITAL
- Inpatients: 78 confirmed cases currently in-house (9 in ICU, 78 in medical unit)
- 5 patients in-house that are under investigation
- 26 additional patients were tested but are negative
DEGRAFF MEDICAL PARK
- 0 confirmed case currently in-house (0 in ICU, 0 in medical unit)
- 0 in-house that are under investigation
- 0 additional patients were tested but are negative
OISHEI CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL
- Inpatients: 3 confirmed cases currently in-house (1 in ICU, 2 in medical unit)
- 5 patients in-house that are under investigation
- 30 additional patients were tested but are negative
