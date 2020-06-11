Kaleida Health facilities to take part in silent vigil at Noon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kaleida Health will be holding a silent vigil to remember victims of racial injustice and condemn police brutality.

Employees of Kaleida are joining members of 1199SEIU and CWA 1168 in the nationwide Vigil for Black Lives.

At Noon, they will observe eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence, in reference to the time former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of George Floyd, leading to his death in Minneapolis.

Staff are encouraged to join the vigils, which will be held outside the following locations:

Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute

Oishei Children’s Hospital

HighPoint on Michigan

Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital

DeGraff Memorial Hospital

Kaleida Health Laboratories

Visiting Nursing Association of Western New York

Those who attend are asked to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

