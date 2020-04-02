Kaleida Health participating in experimental therapies for COVID-19 patients

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kaleida Health says eligible COVID-19 patients at Buffalo General and Millard Fillmore Suburban will participate in FDA-approved experimental therapy options as early as this week.

According to Kaleida, these therapies include a clinical trial of the arthritis medication, sarilumab, convalescent plasma infusions, and the use of antiviral medication, Remdesivir.

Officials tell News 4 the plasma infusions would act as a way of introducing antibodies from individuals that have fully recovered from COVID-19 to critically ill patients.

As for PPE, Kaleida says it’s continuing to reach out to every possible vendor and business to secure additional equipment for staff, providers, patients, and visitors.

Here are Kaleida Health stats as of 1 p.m. Thursday:

BUFFALO GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER

Inpatients: 37 confirmed cases currently in-house (19 in ICU, 18 in medical unit) 41 in-house that are under investigation 65 additional patients were tested but are negative



MILLARD FILLMORE SUBURBAN HOSPITAL

Inpatients: 39 confirmed cases currently in-house (14 in ICU, 25 in medical unit) 24 in-house that are under investigation 24 additional patients were tested but are negative



DEGRAFF MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

0 confirmed case currently in-house 1 in-house that are under investigation 1 additional patients were tested but are negative



OISHEI CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL