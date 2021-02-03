Kaleida Health responds to state’s claim Oishei Children’s Hospital vaccinated few healthcare workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– One day after Oishei Children’s Hospital appeared on a daunting list in Albany for reportedly vaccinating few healthcare workers, Kaleida Health says those vaccination numbers are not quite what they seem.

Governor Cuomo listed Oishei Children’s Hospital as being among the lowest in New York with only 46% of its staff opting hit the vaccine so far.

“These will be the hospitals that get into trouble if we have a significant outbreak in COVID again,” said Cuomo.

But Kaleida’s Chief of Staff Mike Hughes says the real number is much higher because Oishei’s first batch of vaccine was accidentally sent to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk and that’s where nearly 300 Oishei workers went to get the shot.

“So those employees were not showing up in the Children’s Hospital number, they were showing up in the Brooks Memorial Hospital number.” Michael Hughes, Kaleida Health Chief of Staff

Taking that into account brings the vaccination rate from 46 to 61% and Hughes says nearly 65% of the combined staff at all collider hospitals have been vaccinated. Not to mention all the physicians who sometimes work at Oishei but may not have got in the shot there.

“So if they have University privileges at Children’s, Millard Suburban, and say ECMC, they can get their vaccination at any of those three sites,” Hughes said.

But why are some hospital staffers hesitant to get the shot? Michelle Wild represents a group of professional nurses across Western New York.

“It’s important to remember that the vaccine is a personal choice for everyone right now. There’s a multitude of choice is why someone might decline the vaccine right now. The most common reason I’ve heard right now are people concerned about the long-term effect of the vaccine even though it’s proven efficacy and safety people still have concerns with that.” Michelle Wild, President, Professional Nurses Association of WNY