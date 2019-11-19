Breaking News
20-hour standoff in Batavia ends peacefully
Live Now
Live coverage of the impeachment inquiry against President Trump

Kaleida Health settlement announced following investigation into 2015 infant death

Buffalo
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Attorney General announced Tuesday that Kaleida Health has reached a settlement following two unrelated incidents at the same Buffalo health care facility: The death of a 16-month-old in 2015, and the neglect of a resident in 2014.

The health care facility in question is the HighPointe on Michigan. Kaleida has agreed to pay $500,000 in restitution, the office announced, as well as undergoing an increase in staffing and supervision.

In 2014, 17 caregivers were arrested and later convicted in the neglect of a resident with Huntington’s Disease.

In 2015, an infant resident died because, according to the AG’s office, they suffocated while left unattended as they were being tube-fed in a high chair.

The AG’s Office states that following its investigation, the facility has hired 40 full-time staff members and instituted a mandate that there is a minimum number of pediatric care staff on the floor at all times.

News 4 has reached out to Kaleida Health for comment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss