Kaleida Health settlement announced following investigation into 2015 infant death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Attorney General announced Tuesday that Kaleida Health has reached a settlement following two unrelated incidents at the same Buffalo health care facility: The death of a 16-month-old in 2015, and the neglect of a resident in 2014.

The health care facility in question is the HighPointe on Michigan. Kaleida has agreed to pay $500,000 in restitution, the office announced, as well as undergoing an increase in staffing and supervision.

In 2014, 17 caregivers were arrested and later convicted in the neglect of a resident with Huntington’s Disease.

In 2015, an infant resident died because, according to the AG’s office, they suffocated while left unattended as they were being tube-fed in a high chair.

The AG’s Office states that following its investigation, the facility has hired 40 full-time staff members and instituted a mandate that there is a minimum number of pediatric care staff on the floor at all times.

News 4 has reached out to Kaleida Health for comment.