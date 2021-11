The Kaleida Health Foundation is teaming up with 26 Shirts to help its maternity ward at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

This is the new “Born To Be” collection.

It features a t-shirt, hats, hoodies, and onesies for your baby.

Now available: "Born to Be" produced in partnership with the @KaleidaHealth Foundation. With every purchase, you donate $8 to the Millard Fillmore Suburban Mother Baby Unit: https://t.co/0K4uzmrull pic.twitter.com/GJp2Az3Wh7 — 26shirts: Buffalo (@26shirts) November 10, 2021

Kaleida Health leaders say Millard Fillmore delivers 3,000 babies each year.

Money raised through this partnership with 26 Shirts will help the hospital get updated technology and equipment to provide care.