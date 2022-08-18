BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Outside of Buffalo General Medical Center and Oishei Children’s Hospital, unionized workers with 1199SEIU will be holding an informational picket.

Workers say they’re doing this in response to being understaffed, and are calling for a competitive contract with better wages and benefits. Their last contract expired on July 31.

Kaleida Health currently has more than 800 open positions.

The picket is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., with a conference happening at 4 p.m.