BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The contract between Kaleida Health and its two largest unions, CWA 1168 and 1199SEIU, is getting extended again.

Originally set to expire at the end of May, the contract, which covers roughly 6,300 employees, had been extended to the end of June. Now, it will last through July.

“We are making progress in negotiations,” said Bob Nesselbush, CEO of Kaleida Health. “But this contract is incredibly complicated and requires an enormous amount of time and effort from both management and union bargaining committees. It is important that we continue to keep pace as staffing and economics will require the majority of the remaining bargaining time over the next month.”

The two sides are still working on reaching an agreement for a new contract. Kaleida says so far, they’ve come to terms on the following:

86 of 108 articles

55 of 67 memoranda of understanding

6 of 7 letters of intent

Kaleida says these agreements “represent a majority of all non-economic issues in the contract.”