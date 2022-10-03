BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tentative agreement has been reached between Kaleida Health and the unions representing its workers.

Bargaining talks began in March. Roughly 6,300 workers within CWA and 1199 SEIU would be covered by the new three-year contract. This includes workers at the following facilities:

Buffalo General Medical Center

Oishei Children’s Hospital

Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital

HighPointe on Michigan

DeGraff Medical Park

“After years of exhaustion, back-to-back shifts, and unmanageable patient loads, we knew for the sake of our patients’ health and safety that we could not back down from this fight,” CWA Local 1168 President Cori Gambini said.

The unions must ratify the new contract in the next few weeks for it to take effect. More details of the contract are expected to come out soon.

Kaleida President and CEO Don Boyd said “This process was all about achieving a fair contract that rewards our current employees, helps attract new staff and puts the organization in a strong position going forward.”