Kaleida’s 200th COVID patient to be discharged from Buffalo General

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kaleida Health announced this morning its 200th COVID-19 patient, a patient care assistant at Buffalo General, has recovered and will be discharged this afternoon.

After nearly a month battling the virus, Kaleida Health says 28-year-old Andrea Holloway, is scheduled to return home.

Holloway was Kaleida’s first patient to receive Remdesivir as part of a clinical trial, officials say.

Hospital staff are holding a celebratory farewell procession later today.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.