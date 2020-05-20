Kaleida’s 200th COVID patient to be discharged from Buffalo General

1  of  2
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kaleida Health announced this morning its 200th COVID-19 patient, a patient care assistant at Buffalo General, has recovered and will be discharged this afternoon.

After nearly a month battling the virus, Kaleida Health says 28-year-old Andrea Holloway, is scheduled to return home.

Holloway was Kaleida’s first patient to receive Remdesivir as part of a clinical trial, officials say.

Hospital staff are holding a celebratory farewell procession later today.

