BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just ahead of the release of his new single “I Can Feel It,” the KeyBank Center announced that country singer Kane Brown is coming there in 2024.

It’s part of Brown’s 31-date In The Air tour. During his Buffalo stop on April 6, Brown will be joined by Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee.

Tickets for the show go on sale October 5. To register for early access to tickets, click or tap here.