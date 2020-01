BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local theatre is getting a modern makeover.

Kavinoky Theatre was awarded $145,000 from the state’s regional economic development council.

The theatre is located on the D’Youville’s campus.

The grant will be used to build a broadway-style covered entryway, new theatre seats, and an updated projection system.

The 2019 to 2020 season marks the theatre’s 40th anniversary.