Kelly says 25 years to take the AFC East title again was just as long for him and his family

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–We’re getting you ready for tonight’s big primetime matchup between the Bills and Patriots.

This is the first game the Bills will play since claiming the AFC East title for the first time since 1995. That’s when Hall-Of-Fame Quarterback Jim Kelly was at the helm.

We spoke with Kelly about the so-called “passing of the torch.”

Buffalo Bills fans have been waiting 25 years to take the AFC East and Kelly says the wait was just as long for him and his family.

“The last time the Bills were in the playoffs my daughter was just getting born,” Kelly said. “It’s been so long and I got tired of hearing about it.”

Kelly says he knows Bills fans have also been “tired of hearing about it.” He’s happy another Bills team and quarterback have finally been able to bring the title back to Buffalo again.

“Our family is ecstatic and so is the whole city of Buffalo. I just hope and pray that the governor allows some people in the stadium, especially some of the players families, number one.”

Christy: Is there a feeling of passing of the torch almost?

Jim: Oh yeah. Without a doubt. When you see the way the Bills had played the last 4 or 5 weeks. Seems like they’re building and getting better week in and week out… peaking at the right time.

Just a few weeks ago, Kelly’s wife Jill tweeted that Kelly said current quarterback Josh Allen is going to break all of Kelly’s records. He says it will be easy for Allen to do just that.

“He’s not only going to break my records. He’s going to break his own records. If this team continues and this offense continues to do what they’ve been doing and stays healthy, there’s no doubt. he’ll be breaking his own records and it’s so great to see,” Kelly added.

As far as how big of a threat Kelly thinks the team will be in the playoffs…he says only time will tell, and he and his former teammates are pumped to watch the rest of the season playout.