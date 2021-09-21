Kelsey Grammer coming to Tops on Elmwood Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A familiar face is coming to Tops Friendly Markets.

Television star Kelsey Grammer will be in Buffalo this week, launching his line of American ale.

Grammer is known for his starring role in Frasier, as well as movies like Down Periscope.

The four-time Emmy Award-winning actor will be at the Tops on Elmwood Avenue this Thursday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Fans can purchase a four-pack of his new beer and have it autographed.

Grammer says some of the inspiration for his beer comes from his time spent in the Catskills.