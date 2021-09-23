Kelsey Grammer stops by North Buffalo to promote his new beer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man best known for playing “Frasier” on television for 20 years came to Buffalo Thursday, attracting hundreds of people to two supermarkets.

Kelsey Grammer stopped by the Dash’s and Tops in North Buffalo to promote his new line of beer.

It’s being produced by his own company, Faith American Brewing Company, based in the Catskills. Before he became famous on T.V., Grammer took the stage at the Studio Arena Theater in Buffalo.

Kelsey Grammer: “I did The Mousetrap and then I did another one — I did Terra Firma and Arms and the Man by George Bernard Shaw,” Grammer said.

After his stops at the two stores, Grammer continued on to the Anchor Bar, where he says he’s looking forward to enjoying some spicy wings.