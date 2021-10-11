Kenmore man admits to manslaughter after fatal crash in south Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Kenmore man could spend up to 15 years in prison after admitting to second-degree manslaughter.
This past February, Jason Washington, 42, was driving south on Seneca Street near Archer Avenue when he crossed the double yellow line and hit a northbound vehicle head-on.
The driver of the northbound vehicle, 57-year-old West Seneca resident Thomas Shoemaker, was killed. Washington and his female passenger were taken to ECMC to be treated for their injuries.
At the time of the crash, prosecutors say Washington was drunk and speeding.
He’ll be sentenced on February 16. Currently, Washington is out on bail.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.