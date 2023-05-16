BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Buffalo this past weekend.

It happened Sunday morning around 8 a.m. Nathan Wheeler, a 27-year-old Kenmore resident, was headed north on I-190 when he tried to get on the Route 198 eastbound ramp and struck a barrier on the western shoulder, according to New York State Police.

Authorities say Wheeler was ejected from the vehicle and taken to ECMC, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.