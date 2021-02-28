Kenmore man killed in overnight car accident on 300 block of Hastings Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight accident in the 300 block of Hastings Avenue that killed a 29-year-old man.

Officials tell us the one-vehicle crash happened around 4:30 a.m. after a Nissan Altima driving east down Hastings Ave. hit a big tree.

Investigators believe speed could have been a factor.

We’re told the 29-year-old man from Kenmore was taken to the Erie County Medical Center and later declared dead.

