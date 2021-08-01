Kenmore woman injured after falling through Central Terminal roof while ghost hunting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police tell News 4 a man and woman were ghost hunting without permission at the Central Terminal Saturday night when the 35-year-old Kenmore woman fell through a substation roof.
Officials tell us she fell about 15-20 feet near the back of the Central Terminal.
Ferry Fillmore officers and other emergency personnel responded to the rescue call just after 10:30 p.m.
An ambulance took her to ECMC to treat multiple injuries, according to police. The man did not suffer injuries.
Police tell us the two have not been charged at this time.